There are no plans for a new building on the plot and it could become an eyesore, a protester fears

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The demolition of a large building in Sheffield is under way - amid concerns it will leave another empty site in the city centre.

Workers have started to take down Mid City House on the corner of PInstone Street and Furnival Gate and hoardings have been set up around the building. One said the job would last until Christmas and include working at night.

Mid City House is set to be gone by Christmas

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four storey Mid City House, a brick two-storey office on Pinstone Street, and the last remaining Victorian building on Union Street will be demolished.

But concerns have been raised about a lack of plans for the plot, which sits opposite the city council’s new £470m Heart of the City II development.

A Sheffield resident objected to demolition saying Mid City House should be used until a ‘finalised and financed’ replacement was agreed.

They wrote: ‘To meet the sustainability goals outlined by the council and its City Centre Stategic Vision, permission to demolish the buildings should be rejected until a clear case had been made for why they could not be made serviceable through refurbishment, retrofit or re-use.”

Four storey Mid City House, a brick two-storey office on Pinstone Street, and the last remaining Victorian building on Union Street will be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “In order to ensure that the city centre is a vibrant and welcoming place no buildings should be granted a demolition permit without a finalised and financed proposal for a replacement.

“The council has made great progress in reducing the number of empty and brownfield sites within the city centre, and allowing for demolition without any proposals for replacement will mean the location will become an empty brownfield site.”

Nearby Fargate is home to a longstanding empty plot after the unplanned demolition of a former Next store in April last year.