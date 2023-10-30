The decision to increase children’s bus fares came to ‘protect’ evening and Sunday bus services.

Bus and tram fare increases affecting some services across South Yorkshire come into effect from from Wednesday, November 1.

Some bus services in South Yorkshire will also see changes to their timetables, which were introduced yesterday (Sunday October 29) to address punctuality issues, as well as changes to evening and Sunday frequencies.

What are the fare changes?

Young people aged 18 or under who hold a Zoom Under 16 or Zoom 16-18 pass will now pay £1 for a single journey on buses or trams, a 20 per cent increase from 80p. This is the first rise in the child fare for seven years.

Anyone with a Zoom Beyond 18-21 pass will now pay £1.50 on services run by First, Stagecoach and TM Travel. Full adult fares will apply on services run by other bus operators. On trams, single fares are capped at £2.

Single and multi-operator discounted Daily, Flexi, 7-Day and 28-Day tickets for use on a combination of bus, tram and train services remain available for young people with a valid Zoom pass. Full details can be found on the Travel South Yorkshire website.

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Board, led by Mayor Oliver Coppard, voted on increasing a number of bus and tram services which will come into effect from November.

Price hike to ‘protect’ evening and Sunday bus services

South Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Board took the decision in July to raise concessionary child fares and stop funding the Zoom Beyond 18-21 discount in order to free up funds to protect evening and Sunday bus services.

For adults, the England-wide £2 bus fare cap will continue to apply, until December 31, 2024.

The Supertram adult fare cap will rise to £2.80 from £2; the previous £2.20 Short Journey fare will rise to £2.40. The Supertram fare cap is funded by SYMCA.

Other fares on Supertram will change on November 1, and passengers should visit the Supertram website for the full list of changes.

What are the bus service changes?

Bus passengers using some services in South Yorkshire will see minor changes to their timetables today after they were introduced yesaterday (Sunday, October 29) to address punctuality issues, as well as changes to evening and Sunday frequencies.

Bus companies in South Yorkshire are free to decide where and when they will run services.

SYMCA has used its annual budget to protect evening and Sunday services; where possible, any withdrawn services have been replaced by extending other routes, or via alternative services.

Timetable information on all affected bus stops, on buses and in Interchanges, is being updated.

Blue and Yellow route tram services will also have revised timetables.

