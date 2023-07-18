News you can trust since 1887
The broken Sheffield streets where drivers, walkers and cyclists have won payouts, as compensation hits £250K

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians have been awarded more than £250,000 in compensation for injuries and damage caused by broken roads and pavements in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:45 BST

A total of £254,401.39 was paid out by Sheffield City Council between the beginning of 2020 and the first half of 2023 for injuries and damage to vehicles caused by defects such as potholes and uneven paving, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed.

The vast majority of that sum related to pavement defects, amounting to £192,689.69 over that three-and-a-half year period, compared with £61,711.70 for roads. In 2021 alone, £132,508.57 in compensation was paid by the council over incidents on its pavements, compared with £9,248 the year before, though the 2020 figure is likely to have been skewed by the Covid pandemic.

In 2022, the council paid £50,933.12 in compensation for pavement-related incidents and £35,483.41 for incidents on Sheffield’s roads. Below are all the streets across the city where incidents leading to payouts happened during 2022.

You can report problems with Sheffield’s roads, pavements and cycle lanes at: www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/report-road-problems.

Stonegravels Way, in Halfway, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12.

1. Stonegravels Way, Halfway

Stonegravels Way, in Halfway, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google

Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12.

2. Lowedges Road, Lowedges

Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google

The underpass leading off Eyre Street, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12.

3. Underpass leading off Eyre Street

The underpass leading off Eyre Street, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google

Fox Hill Crescent, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12.

4. Fox Hill Crescent

Fox Hill Crescent, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google

