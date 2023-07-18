The broken Sheffield streets where drivers, walkers and cyclists have won payouts, as compensation hits £250K
A total of £254,401.39 was paid out by Sheffield City Council between the beginning of 2020 and the first half of 2023 for injuries and damage to vehicles caused by defects such as potholes and uneven paving, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed.
The vast majority of that sum related to pavement defects, amounting to £192,689.69 over that three-and-a-half year period, compared with £61,711.70 for roads. In 2021 alone, £132,508.57 in compensation was paid by the council over incidents on its pavements, compared with £9,248 the year before, though the 2020 figure is likely to have been skewed by the Covid pandemic.
In 2022, the council paid £50,933.12 in compensation for pavement-related incidents and £35,483.41 for incidents on Sheffield’s roads. Below are all the streets across the city where incidents leading to payouts happened during 2022.
You can report problems with Sheffield’s roads, pavements and cycle lanes at: www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/report-road-problems.