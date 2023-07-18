Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians have been awarded more than £250,000 in compensation for injuries and damage caused by broken roads and pavements in Sheffield.

A total of £254,401.39 was paid out by Sheffield City Council between the beginning of 2020 and the first half of 2023 for injuries and damage to vehicles caused by defects such as potholes and uneven paving, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed.

The vast majority of that sum related to pavement defects, amounting to £192,689.69 over that three-and-a-half year period, compared with £61,711.70 for roads. In 2021 alone, £132,508.57 in compensation was paid by the council over incidents on its pavements, compared with £9,248 the year before, though the 2020 figure is likely to have been skewed by the Covid pandemic.

In 2022, the council paid £50,933.12 in compensation for pavement-related incidents and £35,483.41 for incidents on Sheffield’s roads. Below are all the streets across the city where incidents leading to payouts happened during 2022.

You can report problems with Sheffield’s roads, pavements and cycle lanes at: www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/report-road-problems.

1 . Stonegravels Way, Halfway Stonegravels Way, in Halfway, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Lowedges Road, Lowedges Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Underpass leading off Eyre Street The underpass leading off Eyre Street, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fox Hill Crescent Fox Hill Crescent, Sheffield, was one of four streets where Sheffield City Council awarded compensation during 2022 for injuries or damage to vehicles caused by pavement defects, with the payouts totalling £50,933.12. Photo: Google Photo Sales