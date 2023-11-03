Sheffield shoppers can tick off their Christmas lists with a new guide to festive retail in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Business Improvement District has put together the online tour of where to buy all the Yuletide essentials ahead of December 25.

The guide - including where to buy food, drink and gifts for even the trickiest recipients - has been released as staff at Sheffield city centre stores prepare for their busiest time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat on Fargate, the full Christmas ranges are already on display.

Hotel Chocolat store manager Lindsey Tierney-Quigley pulls a cracker with a staff member

Store manager Lindsey Tierney-Quigley added: “December is unlike anything else.

“I can’t explain to you the step change that we see, there is such a buzz in the store.”

The store’s cracker range includes one giant party cracker packed with 40 chocolates, hats and jokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advent calendars in store include one for children, with a vegan version to cater for dairy-free diets, at £8.50.

Decor at The Christmas Shop on Margate

The most decadent option for chocolate connoisseurs is packed with rich truffles, hot chocolate and entire bars of the good stuff.

Lindsey added: “People also love the Truffle for Two advent calendar where there are two chocolates each day.

“Sharing it is optional though.”

At The Moor Market, shoppers can find every item they need for Christmas dinner.

Christmas ranges at Sostrene Grene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent traders there have stalls piled high with fresh vegetables - including the ubiquitous sprouts.

Butchers said that some regular customers use a savings club to put away for their festive turkeys and other meats.

There will be limited turkey stock available for anyone to buy at the end of November and in December too.

One of Sheffield city centre’s new stores, Søstrene Grene on Cambridge Street, will be adding weekly product drops in the run-up to Christmas across festive decor, tableware and gifts.

Gifts at Handmade for Christmas in the Millennium Gallery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanging mistletoe decorations and stunning snow globes are among the new items expected.

Meanwhile The Christmas Shop, also on Fargate and The Moor, is packed with house trimmings.

That includes tinsel and tree decorations, inflatable garden figures plus an impressive range of Christmas cards and wrapping accessories.

When it comes to buying for children, be dazzled by a world of playtime possibilities at The Entertainer toy shop, on The Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this year’s must-have toys - expect a lot of Barbie and other 1990s throwbacks - to timeless wooden classics, there is something for all ages.

A musical instrument can be a gift that lasts a lifetime.

Yorkshire themed gifts at Bird's Yard

And at Music Junkee, on Earl Street, they have guitars, keyboards, DJ gear and drums which will provide years of happiness to any young music-lover.

Two of the toughest categories of gifts to shop for are Secret Santa items under £20 and presents for people who are hard to please.

Tucked away on quirky Chapel Walk is a treasure trove of a gift shop which can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird’s Yard stocks a colourful and quirky collection of gifts, such as hand-made earrings or cat-themed hanging planters, all created by independent makers.

Deputy manager Laura Barker said: “This is definitely one of our busiest times of year. “November and December get really hectic.

“Some of our customers buy things throughout the year to put away for Christmas, we also get a lot of last minute purchasers.

“People say they love getting Christmas presents here because they know they can’t be found anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They love that we are a small business supporting other small businesses.”

As for the question of what to buy for a Secret Santa… Bird’s Yard has many different options.

Their selection of themed Sheffield and Yorkshire gifts - including prints, notepads, candles and gift sets - is popular.

Laura added: “The candles that we have for under £10 fly out and so does the fashion jewellery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the people who have almost everything, an authentic cowboy boot might be a fitting gift.

Hidden gem The Cowboy Boot Store is based inside Rocky Horrors on Division Street.

It has a vast collection of western boots for men, women and children. All are beautifully crafted and some can be pre-ordered for Christmas.

Every item bought at Handmade for Christmas inside The Millennium Gallery has been created by an artist, designer or craftsperson in Yorkshire or Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take home homewares, glass, textiles and accessories while raising vital funds to keep Sheffield museums free.

Don’t forget to check out Sheffield Christmas Market, which begins on November 16, for unique gifts.

Cabins will be located across The Moor and Pinstone Street, with Alpine bars, a big wheel and the big man Santa Claus making an appearance at his grotto.

While the exact traders taking part are under wraps, items for sale are likely to include items like festive cheeses, baubles, liqueurs and international crafts.

The full Sheffield BID guide also includes a map and a section on where to buy general gifts for friends and family.