A Korean supermarket chain is opening its largest UK store in Sheffield selling ice-cup drinks, ‘cat jelly’, Squid Game dalgona - and a section dedication to K-Pop.

Korean and Asian high street brand Oseyo is opening a three-floored 15,000 square foot branch on The Moor.

Computer generated image of Oseyo’s plans for a three-floored supermarket on The Moor, in Sheffield. It will be the chain’s 19th UK store and also their largest.

The unit between River island and Five Guys has stood empty ever since the final phase of the promenade’s redevelopment in 2019, and will be the chain’s biggest UK yet.

Along with staples like east Asian vegetables and kimchi, customers can expect to find viral items popular with online content creators like ice-cup drinks, mango pancakes and Samyang Carbonara noodles.

Standout items will include:

- Dalgona, the honeycomb snack from one of the deadly challenges in hit Korean show Squid Game

Dalgona candy, a South Korean sweet featured as one of the lethal challenges in the Netflix TV series Squid Game. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

- A section dedicated to K-pop albums

- An ‘ice cup’ station, a Korean sensation where stores sell cups of ice and pouches of colourful juice or tea for customers to pour themselves.

Ice cups are a sensation in Korea and is popular with content creators on Instagram and Tik Tok. After purchasing a cup of ice, the drink is sold separately in a colourful pouch the customer pours themselves. | Dontree - stock.adobe.com

- Cat jelly, also known as punyangi, a viral jiggly sweet treat pudding in the shape of a cat

Cat jelly is a popular Korean pudding in the shape of a cat. This is an up-market example, but it can be easily sold in packets and cafes. | Christina - stock.adobe.com

- Fish-shaped bread, also known as bungeo-ppang, a popular fish-shaped pastry with sweetened red bean paste.

Fish-shaped bread, or bugeoppang, is a pastry treat in the shape of a fish with sweetened red bean paste. | NASH - stock.adobe.com

- A ‘ramyun library’, offering countless brands of Korean instant noodles

Oseyo says they Sheffield store will feature a "library" of ramyun, or Korean instant noodles. | ltyuan - stock.adobe.com

- A ‘Tea House’ display of teas for sale

Oseyo says an exclusive feature of Sheffield’s branch will include ‘full-height figurines,’ likely meaning life-size figurines of popular Korean characters.

Operations Director Isaac Kweon said in a statement: “After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team have decided to go even crazier for our latest location in Sheffield.

Oseyo says the three-floor supermarket will be built around an ‘atrium’ featuring a ‘library of ramyun,’ a K Pop section and everything from homeware to electronics.

“This site will be our largest and most ambitious project, spanning across three floors, essentially being a mini-department store. We have identified that the locals and students of Sheffield are hungry for Korean & Asian foods, and we've come to satisfy that demand not only with our unique range of ramyun, sauces, and cooking ingredients but with TikTok viral items too, such as Ice-cup drinks, mango pancakes, matcha chocolate snacks, and much more.

“We have been working hard to create an epic destination in the heart of Sheffield to amaze customers from all walks of life, from students to families or anyone who just wants to experience a bit of fun.”

The chain said that the “opportunity to become the first Korean supermarket there was very appealing to us.”

Renovations on the shop front are underway but no opening date has been given, but it expected to be sometime in September or October and create around 30 jobs.

Sheffield is home to several Asian supermarkets, including Many Mart Oriental on Boston Street, Yafai & Sons International in Broomhall and KH Oriental Supermarket on New Era Square.

The new Oseyo store stands to compete with the upcoming Hello Japan supermarket also opening on The Moor.