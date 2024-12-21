Sheffield shops: New shop set to replace fashion store on The Moor in city centre
Melody Couture, opposite Primark on The Moor, closed earlier this year, having operated in Sheffield for more than three decades.
Now a licensing application has been submitted for a new shop at the premises called Taste The Orient.
The application, submitted by Hang Sing Hong Ltd to Sheffield City Council, seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 11am and 9pm Monday to Sunday.
There is already an oriental food store called Taste The Orient on Glossop Road, Sheffield.
In September, The Star reported on plans for a new Korean supermarket called Oseyo to open in an empty unit further up The Moor, between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island.
