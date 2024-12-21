Sheffield shops: New shop set to replace fashion store on The Moor in city centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
A new shop is set to replace a longstanding fashion store in Sheffield city centre.

Melody Couture, opposite Primark on The Moor, closed earlier this year, having operated in Sheffield for more than three decades.

Now a licensing application has been submitted for a new shop at the premises called Taste The Orient.

The former Melody Couture fashion store on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, where a new store called Taste The Orient is set to openThe former Melody Couture fashion store on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, where a new store called Taste The Orient is set to open
The former Melody Couture fashion store on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, where a new store called Taste The Orient is set to open | National World

The application, submitted by Hang Sing Hong Ltd to Sheffield City Council, seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 11am and 9pm Monday to Sunday.

There is already an oriental food store called Taste The Orient on Glossop Road, Sheffield.

In September, The Star reported on plans for a new Korean supermarket called Oseyo to open in an empty unit further up The Moor, between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island.

