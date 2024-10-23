Sheffield shopping: New business moves into former Dorothy Perkins on The Moor
The Christmas Shop has moved into the unit on The Moor which had Dorothy Perkins on the ground floor and Burtons above.
The brands were part of Philip Greens’ Arcadia empire which collapsed in 2021.
The unit has been empty since. Now The Christmas Shop is stocking up and advertising for staff.
It comes at a busy time for The Moor. Last week, Fone Tech opened in a kiosk previously home to Auntie Annie’s.
Greggs is planning to double the size of its store on The Moor by taking two adjacent units and Korean supermarket Oseyo is due to open in the unit between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island at the top end of The Moor, opposite the old Debenhams.
Meanwhile, Melody Couture closed its shop recently after trading for more than 30 years.
