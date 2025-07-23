Korean superstore Oseyo set to open largest UK store on The Moor, Sheffield

Sheffield is about to get a vibrant new addition to its retail scene as Oseyo, the UK’s leading Korean and Asian supermarket brand, announces plans to open its largest-ever store later this year on The Moor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning approximately 13,000 sq. ft across three floors, the new Sheffield location will be Oseyo’s 19th UK store and the most ambitious yet, – more than just a supermarket, it’s a full sensory experience combining food, lifestyle, culture, and fun under one roof.

Shoppers can expect a wide selection of authentic Korean and Asian products, including items from a range of popular brands such as Lotte, Samyang, Nongshim, Daesang, CJ Bibigo, and Cuckoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store will be home to numerous departments, including fresh produce, baked goods, chilled and frozen foods, homeware, beauty, electricals, and an exciting K-pop and stationery zone. Trending products such as Samyang Carbonara noodles, Squid Game dalgona, cat jelly and fish-shaped bread will also feature heavily throughout.

CGI Oseyo Entrance Sheffield

Adding to the customer experience will be several standout in-store features including, a striking atrium rising through all floors, a curated ‘Tea House’ display, fun ‘Ice-Up’ station, full height figurines on the 1st and 2nd floor facade and themed “Oseyo Snaps” selfie areas inspired by Incheon Airport and Jeju Island.

Isaac Kweon, Operations Director at Oseyo, said: “After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team have decided to go even crazier for our latest location in Sheffield. This site will be our largest and most ambitious project, spanning across three floors, essentially being a mini-department store.

We have identified that the locals and students of Sheffield are hungry for Korean & Asian foods, and we've come to satisfy that demand not only with our unique range of ramyun, sauces, and cooking ingredients but with TikTok viral items too, such as Ice-cup drinks, mango pancakes, matcha chocolate snacks, and much more. We have been working hard to create an epic destination in the heart of Sheffield to amaze customers from all walks of life, from students to families or anyone who just wants to experience a bit of fun!”

The opening date is set to be revealed soon, with Oseyo promising an exciting launch event and exclusive in-store promotions.