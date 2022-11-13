A host of festive characters will be popping up and roaming the mega-mall every weekend throughout November and December including The Grinch, the Snow Lion, two enchanting polar bears and singing Christmas Trees. Visitors could also meet Santa’s elves who will be performing some of the North Pole’s finest magic and acrobatic tricks.

Meadowhall will welcome Christmas choirs and traditional brass bands throughout the festive period, while Park Lane will host a Christmas artisan market selling craft brands and handmade creations every weekend from Friday November 25.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “It is brilliant to see the decorations go up and to start to our Christmas celebrations at Meadowhall. We’re looking forward to seeing our festive characters and local choirs out on the mall in the coming weeks to help spread Christmas cheer to as many people as possible in the local community in the run up to the big day.”

As well as spotting the characters, shoppers can snap a Christmas selfie inside Santa’s sleigh and share using #mhchristmas to be in with a chance of winning a £100 Meadowhall Gift Card. Its 'Christmas Chronicles' attraction is in the former Top Man on Upper Park Lane. It is billed as a 'magical journey' to meet Santa which includes a trip through the Ice Kingdom and a ride on a train. Santa arrived in his sleigh on Thursday November 10 and led the parade featuring a host of the festive characters. The mall is open an hour later on weekdays throughout the festive period, from 9am-10pm on weekdays up until Christmas Eve.

The full list of festive activities is below:

The Grinch and Cindy Lou (20th, 26th November; 3rd, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th December)

The Snow Lion (20th & 23rd December)

North Pole Bear (19th, 27th November; 4th, 10th, 17th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd December)

Walking and Singing Christmas trees (13th, 19th, 26th November; 3rd, 11th, 17th, 18th, 24th December)

Nantook the Baby Polar Bear (13th, 26th, 27th November; 17th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd December)

Acrobatic Frozen Elves (13th, 20th November; 3rd, 4th, 11th, 18th, 21st, 23rd December)

Magic Elves (19th, 27th November; 10th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd December)