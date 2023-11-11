“We love bringing all the magic of Christmas to life at the centre"

Christmas has officially landed at Meadowhall with its magical Christmas parade kicking off six weeks of seasonal celebrations, including weekly visits from the mischievous Grinch.

The Dr Seuss’ character will be causing ‘mischief and mayhem’ every weekend in November and December.

He will join festive characters including the mystical Snow Yeti and Arctic Explorer, as well as a stilt-walking, regal Snow Queen and her infamous sidekick, Jack Frost.

Meadowhall is also welcoming local Christmas choirs and traditional brass bands to perform Christmas classics on weekends throughout November and December.

Shoppers can also snap a selfie inside Santa’s sleigh and share using #mhchristmas to be in with a chance of winning a £100 Meadowhall Gift Card.

Santa’s Winter Village includes snow-covered Christmas trees and fairy lights. Visitors will join elves in a workshop to write a letter before meeting Santa in his grotto. It opens on Friday November 24 in the Oasis Courtyard costing £5.95 for adults and £11.95 for children.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “Our Christmas parade is always one of the highlights on our calendar and this year’s event was the perfect way to kickstart festive celebrations at Meadowhall.