Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for Christmas however, others are counting down the days until December 25.

If you fall into the latter camp, we’ve got you covered with a list of places in Sheffield where you can pick up a real Christmas tree. If needles on the carpet aren’t your thing, then an artificial tree does the job just as well and we include a suggestion for you too.

Christmas trees are being prepared in their thousands.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company

Where: Hilltop, Cow Gap Ln, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6GW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: Don't just pick your tree off the shelf, come and see them growing. You won't get a fresher tree anywhere! And don't forget we're dog friendly (as long as they're on a lead).

Set in the village of Dungworth, near Stannington S6, you will find The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company (Pick Your Own) Ltd.

In 2006 we planted the first of our 20,000 Christmas trees at our farm. This winter we are opening our Christmas log cabin where you can come and browse in our gift shop, have a coffee or just buy a Christmas tree.

The National Trust’s Longshaw Estate

Where: Near Fox House, Grindleford, S11 7TZ, Peak District National Park S11 7TZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: Longshaw has been selling Christmas trees for nearly 50 years, and we like to say a tree from Longshaw is not just for Christmas. As well as decorating your home for the festive season, a Christmas tree from Longshaw will also help look after the landscape and wildlife of the Peak District all year round.

Christmas tree sales take place from to November 25 - December 23

Longshaw has been selling Christmas trees for decades.

Tree Amigos

Where: Morrisons Catcliffe, Endcliffe Park, Graves Park and Hillsborough Park.

They say: The Tree Amigos are an unlikely group of friends who come together for a few months every year with some simple things in common…. We’re a kooky band of free spirited misfits, odd-balls & nerds who just love Christmas!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four outlets will be open daily from late November. Check the website for details

Grow Me Trees Sheffield Christmas Tree Farm

Where: Whitelow Lane, Dore, Sheffield, S17 3AG

They say: Grow Me Trees Christmas Tree Farm is a new dedicated tree farm in Sheffield currently growing over 20,000 Christmas Trees. Positioned on the edge of the Peak District National Park with stunning views over the city.

Pick your Christmas tree fresh from the ground, specially cut for you on the farm. Open on November 18 and 19 and then daily from the 24th. Closed Thursdays.

Bents Green Nurseries

End of Muskoka Avenue, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 7RL

They say: We stock a wide range of Nordman and spruce trees in sizes to suit all homes. Scots pine, fraser firs and potted Christmas trees are also available. We also produce a wide selection of top quality, natural hand-made wreaths, available from the third week of November.

Valleyside Garden Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the A57, just through Crosspool. Bell Hagg, Manchester Road, S10 5PW

They say: ‘We can't wait for you to come down and explore our beautifully displayed real cut and artificial trees, lights, garlands, wreaths, baubles and decorations.’

The Moor Market