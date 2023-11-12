Christmas trees near me: Seven places to pick up a real or fake tree in Sheffield
Pick your own (growing) tree is increasingly popular
For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for Christmas however, others are counting down the days until December 25.
If you fall into the latter camp, we’ve got you covered with a list of places in Sheffield where you can pick up a real Christmas tree. If needles on the carpet aren’t your thing, then an artificial tree does the job just as well and we include a suggestion for you too.
The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company
Where: Hilltop, Cow Gap Ln, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6GW
They say: Don't just pick your tree off the shelf, come and see them growing. You won't get a fresher tree anywhere! And don't forget we're dog friendly (as long as they're on a lead).
Set in the village of Dungworth, near Stannington S6, you will find The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company (Pick Your Own) Ltd.
In 2006 we planted the first of our 20,000 Christmas trees at our farm. This winter we are opening our Christmas log cabin where you can come and browse in our gift shop, have a coffee or just buy a Christmas tree.
The National Trust’s Longshaw Estate
They say: Longshaw has been selling Christmas trees for nearly 50 years, and we like to say a tree from Longshaw is not just for Christmas. As well as decorating your home for the festive season, a Christmas tree from Longshaw will also help look after the landscape and wildlife of the Peak District all year round.
Christmas tree sales take place from to November 25 - December 23
Tree Amigos
Where: Morrisons Catcliffe, Endcliffe Park, Graves Park and Hillsborough Park.
They say: The Tree Amigos are an unlikely group of friends who come together for a few months every year with some simple things in common…. We’re a kooky band of free spirited misfits, odd-balls & nerds who just love Christmas!
All four outlets will be open daily from late November. Check the website for details
Grow Me Trees Sheffield Christmas Tree Farm
Where: Whitelow Lane, Dore, Sheffield, S17 3AG
They say: Grow Me Trees Christmas Tree Farm is a new dedicated tree farm in Sheffield currently growing over 20,000 Christmas Trees. Positioned on the edge of the Peak District National Park with stunning views over the city.
Pick your Christmas tree fresh from the ground, specially cut for you on the farm. Open on November 18 and 19 and then daily from the 24th. Closed Thursdays.
Bents Green Nurseries
End of Muskoka Avenue, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S11 7RL
They say: We stock a wide range of Nordman and spruce trees in sizes to suit all homes. Scots pine, fraser firs and potted Christmas trees are also available. We also produce a wide selection of top quality, natural hand-made wreaths, available from the third week of November.
Valleyside Garden Centre
On the A57, just through Crosspool. Bell Hagg, Manchester Road, S10 5PW
They say: ‘We can't wait for you to come down and explore our beautifully displayed real cut and artificial trees, lights, garlands, wreaths, baubles and decorations.’
The Moor Market
One stop shop for all things Christmas from a tree to a turkey at affordable prices.