Eccy and Totsy, the singing reindeers, are located on the first floor of the well-established family department store, near the escalators. These special reindeer have taken a break from their busy training schedule at the North Pole to bring festive cheer throughout the day in the run up to Christmas.

James from Atkinsons said: “Eccy and Totsy have come a long way to sing everyone’s favourite Christmas songs, and to serenade our customers here at Atkinsons on The Moor. We hope all the family will have a great time when they visit, and we’re also part of the Sheffield Christmas trail which is a great thing to do with the kids.

“There’s lots more to do when you visit; you can get your Christmas shopping done, visit the reindeer, and even enjoy an early Christmas dinner in the Atkinsons Restaurant. As a family-run department store Christmas is a special time of year for us and we want to share that with our wonderful colleagues and customers.”

The reindeers in Atkinsons are expected to prove popular with Christmas shoppers in Sheffield

Eccy and Totsy are in store until December 27. Atkinsons is on The Moor in Sheffield city centre and sells a wide range of goods, including men’s and women’s fashion, fragrances, beauty, homeware, gifts, Christmas decorations, appliances, cookware, bags, footwear, lighting, furniture, beds and more. There are also three eateries and a secure car park.

Atkinsons, which was bombed during the Blitz, celebrated 150 years of trading this year.