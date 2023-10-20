She was on her way to hospital when she stopped at the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Good Samaritan in a Land Rover rescued a disabled woman whose car was stranded in floodwater under a bridge in Sheffield.

The motorist - who gave her name only as Nadia from Doncaster - pulled the little white car to safety after it ground to a halt on Upwell Street in Brightside.

Nadia attaches a tow rope to her Land Rover

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of two left stranded when a huge pool developed after Storm Babet lashed the city on Friday.

The stricken driver told The Star she didn’t realise how deep it was, and smaller cars ahead of her had got through, but hers broke down. She did not want to give her name, but thanked Nadia hugely for the help.

The stranded car is towed to safety

After checking she was all right, Nadia towed her home to nearby Grimesthorpe.

Nadia said she was on her way to the Northern General Hospital to have a thumb injury checked when she came across the scene. She tried to rescue the other car, an automatic BMW, but it was apparently jammed in 'Park' mode with the brakes on and wouldn’t budge.