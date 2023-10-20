News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Video captures woman rescuing disabled driver stranded in flood

She was on her way to hospital when she stopped at the scene

By David Walsh
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
A Good Samaritan in a Land Rover rescued a disabled woman whose car was stranded in floodwater under a bridge in Sheffield. 

The motorist - who gave her name only as Nadia from Doncaster - pulled the little white car to safety after it ground to a halt on Upwell Street in Brightside. 

It was one of two left stranded when a huge pool developed after Storm Babet lashed the city on Friday.

The stricken driver told The Star she didn’t realise how deep it was, and smaller cars ahead of her had got through, but hers broke down. She did not want to give her name, but thanked Nadia hugely for the help.

After checking she was all right, Nadia towed her home to nearby Grimesthorpe.

Nadia said she was on her way to the Northern General Hospital to have a thumb injury checked when she came across the scene. She tried to rescue the other car, an automatic BMW, but it was apparently jammed in 'Park' mode with the brakes on and wouldn’t budge. 

Workers from council contractor Amey also helped, wading into the water to attach the tow rope and checking on the motorists.

