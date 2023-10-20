News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flooding: Cars submerged on Upwell Street as Storm Babet batters city

A number of cars are stranded in Sheffield today following heavy rain from Storm Babet.

By David Walsh
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Photos show how cars are stranded under a bridge in Sheffield today (October 20) following heavy rain from Storm Babet.

Firefighters and rescue officers have been pictured wading into water at least a foot and a half deep on Upwell Street to assist drivers who attempted to drive through the flood water.

Cars have been stranded under a bridge on Upwell Street in Sheffield today as Storm Babet continues to pour down.
Traffic has been disrupted across the city due to roads shutting. Flood alerts for large parts of the city are now in place along rivers.

Sheffield City Council has made sandbags available for properties at risk of flooding. Properties eligible included homes, shops and small businesses that are in imminent danger of internal flooding

