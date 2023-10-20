Sheffield flooding: Cars submerged on Upwell Street as Storm Babet batters city
A number of cars are stranded in Sheffield today following heavy rain from Storm Babet.
Photos show how cars are stranded under a bridge in Sheffield today (October 20) following heavy rain from Storm Babet.
Firefighters and rescue officers have been pictured wading into water at least a foot and a half deep on Upwell Street to assist drivers who attempted to drive through the flood water.
Traffic has been disrupted across the city due to roads shutting. Flood alerts for large parts of the city are now in place along rivers.
Sheffield City Council has made sandbags available for properties at risk of flooding. Properties eligible included homes, shops and small businesses that are in imminent danger of internal flooding