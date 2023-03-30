News you can trust since 1887
A 'violent and dangerous city' - readers' shock and despair at 'bleed control' cabinets in Sheffield

The installation of ‘bleed control’ kits in Sheffield city centre has been met with shock and despair by Star readers.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:49 BST

Twelve cabinets will be installed with equipment and bandages to save the lives of people with 'catastrophic' bleeding. Made by Turtle Engineering, they are £350 each. Kits are an extra £85 and include a large trauma dressing and a 'chest seal' for 'penetrating chest wounds'.

Craig Linford, posting on The Star’s Facebook page, wrote: “What a time to be alive. This is basically an admission we live in such a violent and dangerous city that they have to put these all over place to help the next poor soul who gets stabbed.”

Mo Hemingway: “Unbelievable, I am absolutely speechless. This just goes to show how many stabbings there are.”

There are concerns that emergency first aid kits are being installed in Sheffield city centre to help people suffering from catastrophic bleeding - people fear it is due to the number of stabbings on the streets
Ryan Kelleher: “They’re not for crash victims at all. Out of the four installed there’s only one you could get near to it by a car.”

Philip Garner: “I wonder how long it will stay there before someone damages it.”

Councillor Martin Phipps said: “This is good news - better to have them and hopefully not need them than the other way round.”

The project is backed by South Yorkshire’s Violence Reduction Unit, the BID and night time economy bosses. The four locations so far include Barker’s Pool by the City Hall; West Street near the junction of Rockingham Street; High Street near Boots, and Moorfoot near the former public toilets. High Street and Moorfoot have seen multiple stabbings in recent years. The remaining eight cabinets will be installed in the near future.