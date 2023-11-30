The Moor: Traders in Sheffield return to historic market site after U-turn by landlord NewRiver
It is eight months since the start of a ban to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops
Traders have returned to Sheffield’s historic outdoor market after a U-turn by the landlord - and they hope it will be permanent.
Florist Andrew Millard was back outside Atkinsons on The Moor on Tuesday when The Star visited and said he was on track to have his best Tuesday since the end of August.
He said he had complained about a huge Santa’s Grotto obscuring the market. As compensation, landlord NewRiver had allowed stallholders to return six days a week until Christmas.
The U-turn comes eight months after the firm ordered traders off the popular pedestrian street on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.
Mr Millard said: "I’m expecting 20 stalls down here next Tuesday when word gets out. This is most traders’ busiest time and The Moor is where the market should be.
"I’m pushing for it to be made permanent."
Sheffield City Council had also reduced rents Monday to Wednesday, he added.
Following NewRiver’s ban in March, Sheffield City Council stepped in and offered traders space at Moorfoot. But the quieter location and lack of power supply saw the market dwindle to one stall in the early part of the week.
The Star contacted NewRiver and Sheffield City Council for comment.