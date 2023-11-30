News you can trust since 1887
The Moor: Traders in Sheffield return to historic market site after U-turn by landlord NewRiver

It is eight months since the start of a ban to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops

By David Walsh
Published 30th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Traders have returned to Sheffield’s historic outdoor market after a U-turn by the landlord - and they hope it will be permanent.

Florist Andrew Millard was back outside Atkinsons on The Moor on Tuesday when The Star visited and said he was on track to have his best Tuesday since the end of August.

Florist Andrew Millard trading on The Moor on a Tuesday for the first time since March.
Florist Andrew Millard trading on The Moor on a Tuesday for the first time since March.
He said he had complained about a huge Santa’s Grotto obscuring the market. As compensation, landlord NewRiver had allowed stallholders to return six days a week until Christmas.

The U-turn comes eight months after the firm ordered traders off the popular pedestrian street on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.

Trader Andrew Millard complained Santa's Grotto obscured market stalls on The Moor.
Trader Andrew Millard complained Santa's Grotto obscured market stalls on The Moor.

Mr Millard said: "I’m expecting 20 stalls down here next Tuesday when word gets out. This is most traders’ busiest time and The Moor is where the market should be.

"I’m pushing for it to be made permanent."

Sheffield City Council had also reduced rents Monday to Wednesday, he added.

Following NewRiver’s ban in March, Sheffield City Council stepped in and offered traders space at Moorfoot. But the quieter location and lack of power supply saw the market dwindle to one stall in the early part of the week.

The Star contacted NewRiver and Sheffield City Council for comment.