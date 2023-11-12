Sheffield Christmas jobs: Seven of the best seasonal roles including The North Face, Ann Summers and M&S
Many come with perks such as a discount on products
Christmas is a time of such big spending that companies often have to take on staff to keep up with demand - temporarily.
This year there are dozens of jobs offering paid work in retail and hospitality, from shop assistant, to delivery driver to chef.
Flexibility around hours is often required, but many come with perks such as a discount on products, which could be handy in the season of giving.
Tenpin Sheffield, various jobs.
Tenpin is opening a bowling centre in the former Argos on Angel Street in the city centre before Christmas. The firm says it will also have arcade machines, pool, escape rooms, karaoke and a 4D laser arena.
It needs part-time people now, including customer service, kitchen and bar staff. The customer service assistant job involves booking customers in, selling, hosting individuals and parties and keeping the centre clean and tidy.
Bungalow and Bears - chef
This longstanding bar on Division Street needs a full-time chef and is paying ‘up to’ £10.77 an hour.
It is offering a 33 pert cent discount at brands including Miller & Carter and Toby Carvery as well as 20 per cent off for friends and family. Staff also get discounts on a gym.
M&S - Christmas food assistant
Marks and Spencer at Crystal Peaks is offering this job paying £10.90 an hour, part-time.
It needs someone who will ‘proactively engage with customers to understand their needs, make recommendations and deliver remarkable service throughout their visit to the store’.
The Great Escape - Games Master
This city centre escape game venue has two temporary Christmas jobs for ‘games masters’ who must have a ‘flare for customer service...from greeting the guests at the door...to slapping them with a knife!’ Pay is from £7.49 - £11.00 an hour and the job is part-time or full-time.
Rotherham Van Company - Sheffield courier
RVC is hiring delivery drivers for Christmas, with potential for permanent work afterwards. The roles are self-employed but a van, fuel and insurance will be provided.
Work is from two to seven days-a-week. Pay is a minimum of £90 in a nine-hour day, with scope to earn up to £130. Daily bonuses are given dependent on number of deliveries achieved.
The North Face Meadowhall - Christmas Sales Assistant
This outdoor clothing shop is offering eight hours-a-week temporary, part-time. No wage is advertised.
The firm wants someone to ‘deliver exceptional customer service’ and contribute to the store’s success by ‘sharing your passion and confidence’ in the products.
Ann Summers Meadowhall - festive sales consultant.
Temporary job offering 30 hours a week but ‘flexibility is a must!’
The pay is £10.50 an hour and comes with a 50 per cent staff discount.
The firm wants someone who is ‘passionate, enthusiastic and service-obsessed’.
It adds: ‘This is our busiest time of the year and it’s so important that we have the best talent in our stores, who will create a memorable experience for our customers’.