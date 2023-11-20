Meadowhall: Black Friday discounts at 24 stores on now including Boots, The Entertainer and Argos
Many offers are running until the end of the month, bosses say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Meadowhall is already advertising Black Friday deals and says it will be ‘bigger than ever’ this year.
The Entertainer toy shop started offering discounts on November 7 which run until Monday November 27. Clarks shoe shop is offering 30 per cent off everything, also until Monday.
In total, more than two dozen stores are running money off deals, including Boots, Argos and Superdrug, ahead of Black Friday on November 24. An American import, the discount shopping day is traditionally the first Friday after Thanksgiving.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Black Friday can be a great opportunity to tick off some of your Christmas list, or maybe even treat yourself ahead of the festive season, and lots of our retailers will be offering a wide range of exclusive deals.
“A number of retailers are launching bigger deals than ever before, and with many offers also running until the end of the month there are plenty of opportunities for shoppers to take advantage of savings.”
He added: “Starting on Black Friday, we’re also extending our opening hours, from 9am until 10pm on weekdays, and 9am until 8pm on Saturdays, to help our visitors shop with ease throughout the festive season.”