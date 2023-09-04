On This Day: Sheffield's showpiece shopping centre Meadowhall opened 33 years ago
The megamall is celebrating more than three decades in business
Sheffield's showpiece shopping centre Meadowhall opened on this day 33 years ago.
September 4 1990 saw thousands of shoppers converge on what would prove to be our regional retail powerhouse.
Not only would it revolutionise South Yorkshire's shopping habits, but the £400m investment would put the Steel City on the map for retail and leisure far and wide.
Built on the former Hadfields' East Hecla steelworks and boasting 280 stores it was the UK’s second biggest shopping complex.
And it was an instant success, attracting 20m customers in its first year.
Since then innumerable stores have come and gone including a large Sainsbury’s, a Hamleys toy store, Debenhams, Top Shop, Top Man and Miss Selfridge. But there are no shortage of takers, with Sports Direct and Frasers the latest signing.
It was flooded in 2007, a few years ago it had a £60m refurbishment and it has delayed and downsized a huge extension three times. It has also resisted calls to charge for car parking.
Earlier this year, longstanding director Darren Pearce celebrated the stores that had been there since the beginning, including Greggs, Boots, Marks & Spencer, McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut.
At the time he said: “Having been open more than 30 years, Meadowhall has undoubtedly evolved over time with plenty of new additions and updates to keep it current and in line with what our visitors want.
“There are also a number of brands with great heritage that have been with us since day one and, although they too look very different now, we’re very proud to see so many stores find continued success over more than three decades.”