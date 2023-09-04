The megamall is celebrating more than three decades in business

Sheffield's showpiece shopping centre Meadowhall opened on this day 33 years ago.

September 4 1990 saw thousands of shoppers converge on what would prove to be our regional retail powerhouse.

Meadowhall and the Tinsley cooling towers, demolished in 2008.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only would it revolutionise South Yorkshire's shopping habits, but the £400m investment would put the Steel City on the map for retail and leisure far and wide.

Built on the former Hadfields' East Hecla steelworks and boasting 280 stores it was the UK’s second biggest shopping complex.

And it was an instant success, attracting 20m customers in its first year.

Since then innumerable stores have come and gone including a large Sainsbury’s, a Hamleys toy store, Debenhams, Top Shop, Top Man and Miss Selfridge. But there are no shortage of takers, with Sports Direct and Frasers the latest signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, longstanding director Darren Pearce celebrated the stores that had been there since the beginning, including Greggs, Boots, Marks & Spencer, McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut.

Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce. Picture Scott Merrylees

At the time he said: “Having been open more than 30 years, Meadowhall has undoubtedly evolved over time with plenty of new additions and updates to keep it current and in line with what our visitors want.