Meadowhall in Sheffield appears to have everything - but some people loathe it.

The mega-mall has free parking, undercover shops, and lots of them, a food hall and more. But it just turns some people right off.

Star readers gave their views on our Facebook page and fans were keen to describe what they liked about it - but many of the critics could only bring themselves to write two words: ‘Hate it’.

Carole Clarkson chose a different one: ‘Loathe it’.

The mega-mall has free parking, lots of shops undercover, a food hall and events such as a supercar rallies. But it just turns some people right off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Scarrott gave a few details: “Not for me, gets too busy and I feel hot and bothered.”

Caroline Race added: “Loathe it. Worked there as a teenager and can't forget the battle to get some lunch on a weekend and back on the shop floor in time. I avoid it at all costs unless it's absolutely necessary.’

But among the 220 commenters the majority like the place and explained why.

Maureen Downs: “Great in winter. Much better shopping choices than city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Kennedy: “Love the convenience of it which is a different thing. All under one roof, shopping not affected by the weather and free parking outside within easy walking distance. What’s not to like?”

Lou Mead: “I love the variety of places to eat. Not so much the queues in the Oasis. But love seeing all the different choices there are. Also, it’s great to go there mid-winter when walking round the city centres is cold and bleak. Meadowhall is always light and bright and cheerful and like others have said very pretty at Christmas.”

Victoria Sigsworth: “I love it. It's a child-friendly place and when I was unable to walk temporarily a good place to visit because of lifts and flat floors.”

Andrew Swales: “I go to Meadowhall every Christmas and other times. I’ve worked on numerous shops in there and managed the food hall refurbishment some years ago. Good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad