Thousands of people were forced from their homes as torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas on June 25, 2007.

Two people died, including a 14-year-old boy who was swept to his death in a swollen river, while an estimated £1bn of damage was caused by one of the worst natural disasters ever to hit the area.

Now, 15 years on to the day, here is a look back at some of the pictures from the Great Floods of 2007.

Wet Wicker People struggling through the floods at The Wicker on June 26, 2007

A flooded Meadowhall Water broke into Meadowhall Shopping Centre in June 2007

The River Don at Lady's Bridge on June 26, 2007.

Umbrellas needed The river at Neepsend Lane on June 26, 2007