Meadowhall jeweller Beaverbrooks has broken ranks with its plans for Boxing Day due to its “strong family values.”

The family-owned firm says the store, on The Arcade, will be closed to give hard working staff the chance ‘to spend time with loved ones’.

And it hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Carly Walker, store manager at Beaverbrooks, Meadowhall, right, with a customer.

Managing director, Anna Blackburn, said: “Not opening our stores on Boxing Day is something we know our colleagues value greatly, and we feel passionate about continuing this tradition. Hopefully we can inspire other businesses to follow in our footsteps to thank the hard-working people employed in retail during the UK’s busiest season.”

‘New Year’ sales have started earlier and earlier in recent years and now begin on December 26 at many stores. Meadowhall is shut on Christmas day but reopens at 9am on Boxing Day.

Beaverbrooks says it is also giving workers an extra week’s wages to show its appreciation, worth hundreds of pounds. And it is continuing its profit bonus scheme for management and office workers, while shop staff are promised a ‘healthy’ bonus based on sales.

Managing director Anna Blackburn said not opening on Boxing Day was 'greatly valued' by workers.

Anna Blackburn said the business was run on “strong family values,” and they had never opened on Boxing Day.

She added: “We want to give our amazing colleagues more well-earned time to spend with their friends and family after our peak Christmas period – something that has been, and always will be, incredibly important to us.

“Though retail has been facing more challenges than ever, with rising costs and the impact of the changing economy on sales, we have made sure we put our teams across the UK at the heart of all decisions.”

The firm has 87 stores.