Meadowhall: Full details of Christmas Parade with Santa, Percy Pig and the Snow Queen
Meadowhall has revealed full details of its Christmas Parade, which will involve a host of seasonal guests to kick-off festivities at the centre.
This year’s event will take place at 5pm on Thursday, November 9, with characters including a Mystical Snow Yeti and his Arctic Explorer, Percy Pig, stilt walking Jack Frost and the Snow Queen, alongside Santa leading on his giant sleigh.
There will also be a Christmas marching band and special guests from across the region such as the Sabre Cats Cheerleading Squad, charity mascots from Bluebell Wood, Theo and Charikitty from Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Dr Ted from Rotherham Hospital Charity.
The parade is free to join and will depart from New Look and travel through the centre before arriving at The Avenue - formerly Park Lane - with families invited to join in.
The parade is the start of Meadowhall’s festivities, with bosses promising to reveal more throughout November and December.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: "We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the centre for the Christmas Parade. There will be lots of festive fun and some surprise special guest appearances for people to enjoy on the night!
"This year also sees exciting festive events all the way up to Christmas, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details on these in the coming weeks."
For full details on Meadowhall’s Christmas Parade visit https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/santas-parade