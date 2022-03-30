Former MasterChef contestant launching new artisan community market in Sheffield

Raheel Mirza appeared on the 2020 series of MasterChef.

Since competing in the 2020 series of MasterChef, Raheel Mirza has branched out to host live cooking demonstrations in venues around the city.

He is now launching the Ecclesall Artisan Community Market that will include a range of food stalls from local producers, plus arts and crafts for all the family to enjoy.

Posting on Instagram, Raheel said some “fab businesses/traders (have) signed up already” and urged members of the public to "come and join us” at the event.

It will be held at Ecclesall Primary School on Saturday, April 23, between 11am and 4pm.

The event is free to attend and visitors are advised to use the High Storrs Road entrance.