Former MasterChef contestant to host live cooking demo in Sheffield's Kelham Island

Sheffield cook Raheel Mirza will be showing off his culinary skills at Cutlery Works on Saturday, March 26, from 11am onwards.

Raheel competed in the 2020 series of MasterChef and last year became a Guinness World Record holder.

Sheffield cook Raheel Mirza.

He achieved the record in February 2021 when he orchestrated 532 people cooking online simultaneously from his home – eclipsing the previous record three-fold.

He will be taking over the ground floor at Cutlery Works and will be cooking butter chicken, butter tofu and butter paneer.

Samples will also be given out to members of the audience.