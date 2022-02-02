Malcolm Wild, aged 84, of Norton, has been awarded the Barrett Silver Medal for producing hand-made clocks ‘in the best British tradition’, tools crafted with the ‘highest levels of skill and precision’, and acclaimed horological books, including his most important title, Wheel and Pinion Cutting in Horology: a historical and practical guide.

Mr Wild set up his business J.M.W. (Clocks) in Sheffield in 1977, making tools for clockmakers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Wild, aged 84, of Norton, has been awarded the Barrett Silver Medal for producing hand-made clocks ‘in the best British tradition’, tools crafted with the ‘highest levels of skill and precision’ and acclaimed horological books, including his most important title, Wheel and Pinion Cutting in Horology: a historical and practical guide.

He said: “I am honoured to have been presented with the Barrett Silver Medal.

“I have spent the past 40 years designing and manufacturing tools and writing books for clockmakers and watchmakers, and I am most grateful to know that they are shared and used across the globe.”

WHO DID MR WILD PAY TRIBUTE TO?

He also paid tribute to his late wife, Margaret, who passed away in late 2020.

Mr Wild, is a fellow of the British Horological Institute, established in 1858. He has created more than 20 clockmaking tools.

He added: “I would not have been able to spend many long hours in the workshop without Margaret’s support. It was she who enabled me to achieve the things I did.”

Mr Wild, is a fellow of the British Horological Institute, established in 1858, and has created more than 20 tools. He received his medal from BHI chairman Robert Loomes and Horological Journal technical editor, Justin Koullapis at a reception in Sheffield.

A report in the Horological Journal states: “Malcolm Wild’s horological tools are widely respected. Made in Sheffield using a combination of traditional techniques and contemporary engineering, these range from basic items that include a Pinion-Head Polisher, through to the well-known Clock Depthing Tool and the Clockmaker’s Staking Tool, to sophisticated quills for the Aciera F1 milling machine and Hauser M1 jig-borer, the latter representing considerable improvements to the art.”

On his clocks, it adds: “Malcolm Wild has also produced a number of hand-made clocks in the best British tradition.

“His first was a lantern clock in the style of the seventeenth century. This was described in a serialised construction guide in Model Engineer.

“Later he built a beautiful striking skeleton clock with dead-beat escapement, which still runs quietly in a special alcove in his home.

“Later he built a high-precision Regulator, with gravity escapement. His latest clock is a skeleton clock in the style of English maker Condliff.”

BUSINESS NEWS: Council urged to decide fate of John Lewis