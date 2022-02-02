Payments of up to £6,000 are available to commercial businesses - and up to £1,000 for home-based companies - in the travel sector which have been severely impacted by travel restrictions.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Independent travel agents, travel advisors and coach tour operators are among those who are eligible for the new grants.

It is the second business grant scheme to launch in Sheffield this year, with applications for funding for hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses also open until 16 February.

Councillor Paul Turpin, executive member for inclusive economy, jobs and skills, said: “The travel sector has faced some real challenges throughout the past 18 months and has continued to be affected by restrictions even after most rules were lifted in the UK.

“We recognise that this has been a tough time for the industry, and so I’m pleased that we’re able to provide some financial support to travel businesses in Sheffield.

“I hope that 2022 will be a brighter year for the travel sector but in the meantime, we will continue to do all we can to offer practical support and advice to those who need it.”

WHAT DO FIRMS HAVE TO SHOW?

Firms must be able to show that:

• More than 50 per cent of business is to facilitate travel within the UK and internationally

• They were a member of a Travel Trade Association/ Consortium on December 30, 2021

• They suffered a significant loss of trade because of the travel restrictions/ Omicron variant

• They were trading on December 30, 2021

Businesses with premises must:

• Have fixed commercial property costs – identified by business rates, rent or mortgage payments

• Be occupying and trading from the premises

• Have premises in Sheffield

Grants will be based on the value of the property’s business rates, rent or mortgage.

Home-based businesses must:

• Be incurring business-related costs – such as insurance/professional membership fees

• Be registered at a Sheffield address

The deadline for applications for the Covid-19 Travel Sector Grant is Monday, February 28, 2022.

Apply online sheffield.gov.uk/travelgrant

The team at Business Sheffield can provide advice and support, contact [email protected] or call 0114 224 5000.

More information is on the Sheffield City Council website.

