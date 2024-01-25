Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A London firm has won a £140,000 contract to 'brand' Sheffield.

Manasian&Co will develop a 'Sheffield brand and promotion campaign' to include 'external audience definition work', 'campaign propositions/jump off points' and a visit campaign, possibly focusing on city breaks.

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys have had five consecutive number 1 albums.

The contract was tendered by the city council, which has a department called Marketing Sheffield, but said it was looking to engage a 'suitable third party' for the job. It runs from January 22 to March 31 2025.

Manasian&Co is based in Charterhouse on a private road off Charterhouse Square, EC1M. The firm did not comment.

Its website states: "We work with our clients to make the complex simple, linking strategy to execution and striking the right balance between the now and the next."

Clients include O2, the Institute for Directors and Centrica for Business.

Sheffield City Council did not comment.

Sheffield is famed for being friendly, down-to-earth, cool and modest. It has produced top bands including the Human League, Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys.

It used to lead the world in steel but recent council branding attempts have focused on its lifestyle and livability through the Outdoor City tag. It is also pinning hopes on the success of its Heart of the City II £470m regeneration scheme, funded by the taxpayer.

Sheffield has a nationally significant real ale and independent food scene. Meanwhile, Kelham Island has featured in a string of 'coolest suburb' articles and Tramlines music festival is bigger every year.