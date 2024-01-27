Sheffield is rapidly becoming one of the best places in the UK to eat out, with Michelin-recommended restaurants and some of the country's top foodhalls.

From modern British dining and Nordic-inspired cuisine to Asian and Italian food, there's something to satisfy almost all tastes.

But if you're after a truly unique experience, which is about more than the food and service, there are a few places in the city which stand out.

We've compiled a gallery of restaurants and bars around Sheffield with the most unique and stunning interiors.

They include an Italian restaurant with a recreation of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel masterpiece on its ceiling, a former bank beautifully converted into a gorgeous Thai restaurant and an old cutlery works which is now one of the UK's most Instagrammable foodie hotspots.

From fairy lights to full-size trees, swing chairs to Harry Potter themed decorations, they all offer something a bit different. Some are perfect for a romantic meal, others for a quirky night out or a special treat.

Included in our list is a restaurant loved by celebrities including Harry Maguire and another owned by Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

We've also thrown in a couple of old restaurants, at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment, which are fondly remembered for their unique decor.

How many of these restaurants have you eaten at, do you have a favourite and are there any you feel should have made it onto our list?

1 . Tarn Thai Tarn Thai, formerly So Siam by Baan Thai, is located in a landmark former bank building on the corner of London Road and Ecclesall Road. The beautiful interior of this popular Thai restaurant definitely lives up to its attractive exterior.

2 . Ponti's Ponti's at Fox Valley, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, is a family-friendly Italian restaurant with a stunning interior, complete with trees garlanded with fairy lights, which give the impression of dining in a pretty piazza

3 . The Summer House The Summer House, on Abbeydale Road South, in Dore, Sheffield, has long been one of the city's most popular restaurants, with its ornate interior adding to the charm

4 . Rossi's Rossi's Italian restaurant near the foot of Sharrow Lane is a Sheffield institution. Located in an attractive brick building with an impressive columned portico, the family run restaurant which has been running for more than 30 years, is like nowhere else in Sheffield. The interior even features a replica of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel fresco on its ceiling.