VisitEngland recent gave South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership status - meaning the Sheffield can now build on its potential as a tourist destination.

Sheffield is set to boom as a tourist destination with the help of VisitEngland, after South Yorkshire was awarded Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) status.

LVEP status means Sheffield, as the lead local authority, can access expert advice, dedicated toolkits and training from VisitEngland - which aims to boost tourism across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: "Here in South Yorkshire we couldn’t be more proud of our world class music, landscapes, festivals and sport.

We’re the birthplace of football and the home of snooker, we powered the Industrial Revolution and have England’s oldest national park. We celebrate art, music and literature like nowhere else.

"Now we have a new opportunity to share our beauty, our history, our culture, and our talent with the rest of our world."

Tourism is set to boom in Sheffield following the achievement of LVEP status for South Yorkshire. (Photo of Mayor Oliver Coppard and Councillor Minesh Parekh courtesy of Sheffield City Council)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheffield attracted 17.92million leisure and business tourism visits. This supported 15,076 full-time equivalent jobs in the city.

Sheffield City Councillor Minesh Parekh, Labour's lead for Economic Development, Culture and Skills, said: "Sheffield is a wonderful place, to live in and work in, and also as a destination for visitors. There's a reason why we’re regularly ranked among the top places to take a city break in Europe."