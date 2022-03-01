Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens was involved in the TV transformation of a family’s cramped 1930s semi in Millhouses.

Viewers watched SSK’s craftspeople create a luxury kitchen featuring worktops made from school science laboratory benches and cabinets from 100 per cent recycled timber.

WHO WAS WATCHING?

From left: Zoë Hepworth, Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens marketing manager, Sky-House Co sales manager Matt Yates, SSK’s MD Zoë Loveday, architect David Cross, Sky-House Co director.

Architects at Sheffield-based Sky-House Co were watching and realised another green-thinking business was right on their doorstep.

As a result, Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens won a contract to supply kitchens for 22 new homes on Sky-House Co’s carbon-neutral development in Rotherham.

It is SSK’s’ first business-to-business contract and could lead to job growth at the firm, which employs 24, bosses say.

Hands on… Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens founder and CEO Rob Cole in the company workshop in Sheffield

MD Zoë Loveday said: “We were very excited about being involved in Ugly House To Lovely House.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our hand-made sustainable kitchens to a nation of design-conscious homeowners. We are delighted it also brought together two Sheffield companies with the same values.

"We had 11 employees pre-pandemic and doubled our workforce in 2021, growing to 23 to cope with increase in business from home-owners improving their properties during the pandemic.

"By pursuing more contracts with developers and other businesses, we aim to grow the team by 25 per cent over the next financial year."

Sky-House Co’s MD David Cross said: “SSK’s desire to work with as little impact on the environment as possible fits perfectly with our ‘live gently’ ethos.”

