The Star Small Business Awards - 'Brilliance as usual' as winners' ceremony makes a return

Thirteen talented business stars were honoured at the extra-special event - the first since the pandemic.

Whirlowbrook Hall rang with applause as they were announced and invited on stage by editor Nancy Fielder, guests and sponsors.

The awards may have been forced to take a year out, but the shortlist showed commitment, drive and will to succeed were as strong as ever.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the winners at The Star Small Business Awards.

And the excitement of a return to in-person celebrations capped a memorable contest.

It was headlined by Business Sheffield - part of Sheffield City Council - and supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad, Finance for Enterprise and The Business & IP Centre Sheffield.

The judges were Yvonne Asquith, Jillian Thomas and Rachael Flintoft, who had the difficult task of reading through the many entries this year.

The special guest was Coun Paul Turpin, Green councillor for Gleadless Valley and executive member for inclusive economy, jobs and skills.

Gerry Arcari, Sarah Briggs, Jamie Griggs, Laura Cutress and Stefanie Champagne

THE WINNERS

Innovation - The Curve

Manufacturing & Construction - Poly Group of Companies

Social Responsibility - Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens

Rachael Flintoft and Abigail Capeling.

People Development & Training - Plan.Grow.Do

Growth in Adversity - Let’s Verbalise

Environmental Impact - All Seasons Interiors

New Business of the Year - The Suited Baker

Nancy Fielder, Clare and Tim Nye, Jill Thomas and David Walsh at the awards ceremony.

Professional Services - Unravel Support Ltd

Customer Service - James Retail

Entrepreneur - Debbie Whitehead, Clear Quality Limited

Retailer of the Year - Miss Samantha’s Vintage

Hospitality - Marmadukes

Family Business - Roses The Bakers

The Star Small Business Awards

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.

Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor.

.

.

.

.