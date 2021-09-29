The Star Small Business Awards - 'Brilliance as usual' as winners' ceremony makes a return
It was ‘brilliance as usual’ as The Star’s Small Business Awards returned with a thrilling winners’ ceremony.
Thirteen talented business stars were honoured at the extra-special event - the first since the pandemic.
Whirlowbrook Hall rang with applause as they were announced and invited on stage by editor Nancy Fielder, guests and sponsors.
The awards may have been forced to take a year out, but the shortlist showed commitment, drive and will to succeed were as strong as ever.
And the excitement of a return to in-person celebrations capped a memorable contest.
It was headlined by Business Sheffield - part of Sheffield City Council - and supported by Future Life Wealth Management, Banner Jones Solicitors, Launchpad, Finance for Enterprise and The Business & IP Centre Sheffield.
The judges were Yvonne Asquith, Jillian Thomas and Rachael Flintoft, who had the difficult task of reading through the many entries this year.
The special guest was Coun Paul Turpin, Green councillor for Gleadless Valley and executive member for inclusive economy, jobs and skills.
THE WINNERS
Innovation - The Curve
Manufacturing & Construction - Poly Group of Companies
Social Responsibility - Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens
People Development & Training - Plan.Grow.Do
Growth in Adversity - Let’s Verbalise
Environmental Impact - All Seasons Interiors
New Business of the Year - The Suited Baker
Professional Services - Unravel Support Ltd
Customer Service - James Retail
Entrepreneur - Debbie Whitehead, Clear Quality Limited
Retailer of the Year - Miss Samantha’s Vintage
Hospitality - Marmadukes
Family Business - Roses The Bakers