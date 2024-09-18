Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company behind Sheffield’s rudest restaurant, which went viral after videos of staff humiliating diners were shared online, has gone into liquidation.

Karen’s Diner, where your food came with a side order of insults served up by a team of outrageously offensive waiters, began life in Australia in 2021 and proved hugely popular.

The first Karen's Diner in the UK opened on Suffolk Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 2022 | National World

Videos shared by diners, often showing the hilarious reactions of unwitting family members they had taken along, racked up millions of views on TikTok.

Further UK branches soon opened in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The original Sheffield branch closed at the end of December 2023 when its lease expired, but bosses announced plans to move to a new, larger venue at The Light Cinema complex on The Moor.

The Karen's Diner restaurant in Sheffield spawned a number of viral TikTok videos | National World

The new restaurant never opened, with the operators blaming ‘unexpected legal setbacks’ for the delay but saying that a pop-up experience would be coming to the city as part of the ‘Roasting Britain’ Karen’s Diner 2024 Tour of the UK.

Now, Viral Ventures UK Ltd, the company behind Karen’s Diner On Tour and Broadway Events On Tour, has gone into liquidation.

Jeremy Frost and Patrick Wadsted, of Frost Group Limited, said on Monday, September 16, that they had been appointed as liquidators for the firm.

Mr Frost confirmed to The Star that Viral Ventures also operated as Karen’s Diner restaurants in Sheffield.

The original UK branch of Karen's Diner, on Suffolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, closed at the end of December 23 | Google

In a statement, the liquidators said: “There has been mounting financial pressure, including the presentation of a winding up petition by a creditor.

“Frost Group Ltd will manage the liquidation process with professionalism and transparency. In particular, a dedicated website has been established and can be found at https://viralventures.claims. Customers, creditors, and employees are encouraged to access the site for further information and updates when available.

‘We understand the disappointment and concern’

“Customers who have made bookings with deposits are encouraged to contact their credit card providers, as insurance protections may be in place to assist with refunds.

“Frost Group Ltd will work closely with all parties involved to facilitate the best possible outcome.”

Frost Group said Viral Ventures had 77 employees, the majority of whom were working on zero-hour contracts. It added that it was aware of more than 2,500 clients who had paid for events that are now ‘very unlikely to take place’.

Mr Frost said: “It is always a challenging moment when a business, especially one with the reach of Viral Ventures, is forced into liquidation. We understand the disappointment and concern, particularly for those with deposits for upcoming shows.

“Our priority is to guide those affected through this process and ensure the necessary steps are taken.

"We extend our sympathy to the employees, customers, and creditors at this difficult time.

“We encourage anyone impacted to visit the website for guidance on the next steps and available resources.”

Karen’s Diner took its name from the recently coined derogatory term for aggressively rude, middle-aged women, which originated in the US.