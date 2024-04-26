Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to re-open Sheffield’s famous Karen’s Diner with a new branch have had to be put on hold

The 'world's rudest restaurant' was due to be opened in a new, bigger, site on The Moor on Saturday (April 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous venue on Suffolk Road - the first Karen’s Diner in the UK - closed at the end of December 'after 20 months and 60,000 roasted customers' when its lease ran out.

Plans to open a new Karen’s Diner on The Moor are on hold

The plan has been to re-open it in the unit next to Nando’s on The Moor in The Light Cinema complex. It is twice the size of its original venue.

But today, bosses confirmed that would not happen tomorrow, and there is no date set for it to open. However, a planned Karen’s Diner Tour will visit the city later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Levin, from Karen’s Diner said: “Due to some unexpected legal setbacks, the operators of Karen’s Diners have had to delay the opening of their new venue in central Sheffield.

“All customers have now been refunded, and as we hate to disappoint, our Karens On Tour team will now be staging a weekend in the city in five weeks time.

”The ‘Roasting Britain’ Karen’s Diner 2024 Tour features many of the original TikTok Sheffield stars, and the city will be the team’s first stop on a 40-week journey across the whole of the UK.

”Expect the worst”, said Paul, “and it’s unlikely that you’ll be disappointed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would put details out through The Star when they were available.

Bosses say the ‘pop-up’ Karens will provide an authentic Karen's experience, put on by ‘the people who know how to do it best’. The venue will provide the food, while Karen’s Diner provides the ‘rude’ service.

The popular restaurant on Suffolk Road, at the edge of the city centre, had spawned several viral videos showing staff in character being outrageously rude to customers, who thankfully know what to expect and have headed there for the unique experience.