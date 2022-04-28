Karen's Diner Sheffield: First look inside restaurant with 'rude staff, awful service and singing waiters' - pictures

Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining.

It has recently opened at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, after winning rave reviews in Australia, where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Sheffield is it’s first venture into the UK market and another is due to open in Manchester.

It takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

We sent a photographer out to get these pictures of the restaurant to give you a sneak peak inside encase you wanted to plan a visit.

Staff members Abigael Stevenson and Dale Raven at Karen's Diner

Inside Karen's Diner The place is decked out like an American diner.

Chicken burger

Burger and fries