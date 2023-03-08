Almost a year on from opening in Sheffield, Karen’s Diner has continued to work its unique magic on the public with its ‘diabolical service’ and ‘shockingly horrible’ waiters.

Karen’s Diner opened on Suffolk Road in April 2022, and is a restaurant like no other. It is described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers.

It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’ being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager. However at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back.

The American-style restaurant originated in Australia and branched out to multiple cities in the UK after rave reviews - which it continues to receive here in Sheffield. The diner has played host to many hilarious videos of people luring their unsuspecting friends and family members into the venue only to become the victims of abuse and ridicule.

Don't go expecting a warm welcome or a smile from the waiters at Karen's Diner in Sheffield.

One staff member previously told a reporter at The Star that the goal of the restaurant is not to upset anyone, but to provide escapism from the real world, and to engage in some back-and-forth banter with the servers.

One video posted on TikTok, which has received 1.5million likes, showed the funny reaction of an 82-year-old man who was unknowingly taken to the infamous Sheffield restaurant by his granddaughter. The grandad could be seen shaking his head as the waiters sang an expletive filled rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

Karen’s Diner remains one of South Yorkshire’s most-booked restaurants according to OpenTable, where it has also received a 4.6 star rating from 1,168 reviews.

One reviewer wrote how they got thrown out of the restaurant when they visited last month. They said: “Got thrown out initially for turning up early which was hilarious from the start. Abused throughout and food was great. It’s a must try, you’re guaranteed a laugh.”

Karen's Diner, on Suffolk Road in the city centre, has won rave reviews for its uniquely 'terrible' service.

Another said: “Amazing experience, food was great and the service was appalling. The staff were so quick with the wit and abuse they really made our night! Would highly recommend as long as you don’t mind bad language and are not easily offended!”

Despite the restaurant only receiving a two-star food hygiene rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency in September last year, the traditional American burgers, chicken wings and loaded fries go down well with the majority of customers, with many noting it was “hot”, “tasty”, and “great value for money”.

A spokesperson for the diner said in a previous statement: “Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.