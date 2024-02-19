Sheffield jobs: All positions secured after Sheffield Kitchen Outlet renews lease and pledges £500,000 revamp
Eleven jobs have been safeguarded after a Sheffield kitchen business signed a new lease - and pledged to invest £500,000.
Sheffield Kitchen Outlet is to undergo major refurbishment following the agreement of a new 10-year lease at Hillsborough Trade Point business park.
The family-owned firm has been trading from the site on Rawson Spring Road since 2013.
Stuart Hattersley operations manager, said: “Our site at Hillsborough Trade Point is a very important location for us. We have been here for more than 10 years and it has been instrumental in growing the business.
“Thanks to the dogged determination of Mason Thomas Law and our surveyors, SMC Brownill Vickers, we were able to agree a further 10 years on the lease on fair terms. This has enabled us to invest significantly in the site and secure the jobs of everyone based there.”
In addition to the showroom at Hillsborough Trade Point, the company has a factory and distribution space in Sheffield and a showroom in Leeds. The business was established in 2004 and employs 65.
Cathy Thomas, director and solicitor of Mason Thomas Law said: “It was a particularly tricky lease renewal, but we are all delighted with the outcome, particularly as it has secured jobs and SKO’s presence in Sheffield for many more years.”