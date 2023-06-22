The communities which need more police and why - including Fir Vale, Page Hall and Hillsborough

We asked Star readers which areas of Sheffield need more police and why. They were quick to point out their concerns about crime and where they would like to see more of a police focus.

Hundreds responded to suggest the areas in need of more attention from South Yorkshire Police.

Although the police force has recruited hundreds of new cops over recent years as part of a national recruitment drive to boost numbers by 20,000, many told us Sheffield as a whole still needs needs more officers.

This is what readers said:

Debi Marshall: “Most areas of Sheffield. But we need decent policing, coppers that care for the job they are supposed to be doing, not the wage they are getting.”

Anne Bernice Whitaker: “All areas of Sheffield need a bigger police presence.”

Kellyann Holmes: “Most areas of Sheffield, not the same as when I was growing up, are not safe to go out these days.”

Daz Beal: “Most areas of Sheffield, Page Hall definitely.”

Glen Carl: “Everywhere,you rarely see them on foot anymore, they are closing down stations for public access, like Woodseats. For example, 15 years ago you could guarantee a cop car would pass you on the five minute walk to the shop, it's mental you even had to ask this question.”

Shaunna Mulcrone: “All areas of sheffield need more police, even affluent areas, kids are scared to go out to the park, or kick a football without getting beaten up by little gangsters wearing balaclavas.”

Wayne Johnson: “Need to go back to 80-90s when we all had local officer on foot patrol.”

Others were more specific about the communities they want tackled.

Parson Cross

Carla Smith: “I’ve just seen two separate young men on crossbikes wheeling down Buchannan Road. No helmets etc, school kids coming out of local school. So dangerous. I’ve seen the aftermath in A&E and it isn’t nice.”

City centre

Michael Staniforth: “Delivery bikes and scooters riding at speed.”

Fir Vale

John Lee: “Lawless part of town that needs serious attention.”

Hillsborough