'Loved every minute' - Fans give their verdict on Arctic Monkeys' first Sheffield show in five years

After five long years away, fans were excited to watch Arctic Monkeys perform on home turf when they took to the stage at Hillsborough Park last night.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Arctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough ParkArctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough Park
Arctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough Park

The band took to the stage at Hillsborough Park while the sun went down over Sheffield on Friday, June 9, 2023 almost exactly 20 years to the day that the band played their first-ever gig at the upstairs room of The Grapes on Trippet Lane on June 13, 2003.

The teenage Arctic Monkeys, as they were then, played to a handful of people at The Grapes, but last night they drew a slightly bigger crowd of almost 40,000 people who descended upon the Park to watch the band's first home-city gig in almost five years.

And the band are set to do it all again tonight (Saturday, June 10) when the Arctic Monkeys play the second of their two-night sold-out concerts at Hillsborough Park, along with support acts of The Hives and The Mysterines.

    Scores of people in attendance at the ‘fantastic’ and ‘amazing’ concert have given their verdict.

    “What an amazing gig in my local park. A Certain Romance was the perfect start,” Katy Rogers said in a Tweet, referring to Arctic Monkeys opening with the song from their 2006 album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

    Posting on the Star’s Facebook page, Nathan Jubb said: “Great gig! If you’re going tomorrow you’re in for a treat! Gone back to the roots a bit.”

    Michelle Frances added: “They were fantastic! Turner was on top form. Loved every minute of it.”

    Stuart Jones continued: “Fantastic show, brilliant musicians and songs. Great sound.”

    Tracy M Oldfield said: “Just thought more interactions with crowd was needed.”

    Cathy B Mannion said: “Amazing gig.”

    Aidy Hill: “Brilliant night! Mysterines and Hives were good too!!”

    Lewis Miller said: “Was absolutely unreal.”

    Those who missed out on tickets were still able to hear the concert, with scores of Sheffielders listening from their homes in surrounding suburbs.

    Denise Mills said: “Sounds amazing off Middlewood Rd.”

    Joanne Kassim said: “We’re listening in malin Bridge!

    Scott Wolstenholme said the sound was ‘perfect in Mosborough’.

    “Coming through loud and clear at Worrall,” added Andrea Sidey.

