Man hunted by police over theft of power tools and cash in burglary of Sheffield business
A large quantity of cash and power tools have been stolen from a hardware store by a burglar in Sheffield, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The force has released CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to after an individual allegedly forced entry into business premises on Livesey Street in Hillsborough.
The burglary is reported to have taken place at 12am on February 3, 2024, with cash and power tools stolen.
Police enquiries are ongoing, but the force is keen to identify the man photographed as officers believe he may be able to assist.
A poice spokesperson said: "While the image is poor quality, we are hoping they will help jog someone's memory and they may know who this is."
Anyone who recognises the man or may be able to help the investigation is urged to contact police officers via the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 149 of February 5, 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.