Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large quantity of cash and power tools have been stolen from a hardware store by a burglar in Sheffield, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The force has released CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to after an individual allegedly forced entry into business premises on Livesey Street in Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary is reported to have taken place at 12am on February 3, 2024, with cash and power tools stolen.

A large quantity of cash and power tools were stolen from business premises in Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Police enquiries are ongoing, but the force is keen to identify the man photographed as officers believe he may be able to assist.

A poice spokesperson said: "While the image is poor quality, we are hoping they will help jog someone's memory and they may know who this is."

Anyone who recognises the man or may be able to help the investigation is urged to contact police officers via the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 149 of February 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad