A major European homeware retailer has been announced as the latest name to be moving into Sheffield city centre, as part of the Heart of the City development.

This will be Sostrene Grene's first store in Yorkshire, with the retailer's closest stores to Sheffield having been in Manchester, Nottingham and Derby.

Sheffield City Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to Heart of the City, bringing a piece of Danish hygge to Sheffield.

"It’s a fantastic brand and we’re thrilled they want to become a part of our city, and the wider region too! I’m sure it will be a hugely popular addition to the city centre."

Danish retailer, Sostrene Grene, is coming to Sheffield.

The shop joins the likes of Weekday, Monki, and Marmadukes on the ground floor of Cambridge Street's Grosvenor House. The opening date for the store is yet to be announced, but is expected soon.

Cllr Miskell said: "Attracting the brand’s first store in Yorkshire is exactly what we want to see in the city centre – our investment in Heart of the City starting to unlock new businesses and jobs.

"With many more elements of the scheme opening later this year and early 2024, momentum is certainly growing and this will be just one of many exciting announcements over the next few months.”

Sostrene Grene launched in Denmark in 1973 and has thrived in Europe, boasting stores in 16 countries. Their stores are known to embrace the Danish culture of "Hygge" - which means cosiness - as well as their labyrinth-style layouts.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Sostrene Grene, said: "We are very happy to be opening a store in Sheffield, as we have been wanting to trade here for a while.

"We always strive to offer our customers beautiful experiences when they visit a Søstrene Grene store and we are looking forward to bringing some traditional Danish ‘hygge’ into shoppers’ everyday lives."

Sostrene Grene stores are known for their labyrinth-style layouts.

