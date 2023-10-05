The building is set to be transformed by the firm that revamped Park Hill flats

Developers have released the first images of the future of the Sheffield’s old Cole Brothers store.

Urban Splash is to add a storey with huge glass windows, a terrace, greenery and solar panels on what was the car park.

Elsewhere, the old frosted windows have been replaced with clear glass, revealing just how much glazing is in each wall and how much natural light there could be inside. Tables, chairs and umbrellas can be seen at the front on Barker’s Pool, indicating a cafe, while mannequins can be seen in other ground floor windows pointing to a clothes shop.

How the old John Lewis building could look with new glazing and a new storey.

In June, Urban Splash - famous for revamping Park Hill flats - won the contract to take over and refurbish the former John Lewis building.

In its submission to owner Sheffield City Council it said it could partially reopen the huge building in six months and complete the job in three years. With less than three months to go to the end of December there is no sign of activity inside. Urban Splash did not respond to The Star.

The firm said it would re-establish the building as a place to meet, eat and shop, with the ground floor filled with retail, food and drink and upper floors turned into offices. Much of it would reopen to the public.

Mark Latham, Urban Splash regeneration director and images of the Cole Brothers building today and in the future.

The Barker’s Pool and Cambridge Street entrances will be re-opened to allow on-street dining, similar to popular seating introduced on Division Street.

The rest of the ground floor will be shops and the lower ground floors will be used for leisure. The upper floors will be workspaces, studio spaces, a gym and rooftop offices with a pocket park.

The developers said they wanted to keep the existing multi-storey car park but with fewer spaces and only for tenants.

The council took ownership in January 2022 after John Lewis announced it would close with the loss of 299 jobs. It was Grade II listed in July last year. The authority sold it to Urban Splash on a 250-year lease in June 2023. No details of the price, cost of modernisation or completion date have been given. The company said it intended to submit a detailed report by the end of the year.