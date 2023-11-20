Bosses have announced when they will open a new cafe in Lodge Moor, Sheffield, as well as its name

Bosses at Sheffield-based Forge Bakehouse have announced when they hope to open their new cafe in Lodge Moor.

The company is moving into the shop which was occupied by DH Bowyer butchers for around 50 years on Rochester Road, and has taken on three staff to run it.

Now the company has confirmed the plan, and revealed it plans to open in the first week of December, and plans to run the cafe under the name REA by Forge Bakehouse.

They have also revealed that they plan to keep reminders in place of the shop's heritage, as it was run as a butchers shop for 57 years.

It already operates outlets on Abbeydale Road; Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief; Wharncliffe Works, at Kelham Island; and an outlet at Sheffield railway station near the city centre, which sells items including bread, pastries, sandwiches, sausage rolls.

They told The Star in a statement: "We're very excited to be opening a new cafe and bakery at Lodge Moor. Alongside Forge's delicious breads and pastries, transported and served by our amazing team, we will be opening our shelves to quality local producers. The full range will mature over time so if any local companies would like to be involved, they can reach out to us via [email protected].

"We asked our four year old daughter what our Lodge Moor location should be called, and although we didn't agree on 'Rainbow, Elsa, Anna' we compromised on 'REA by Forge Bakehouse' - she seems happy with that, and we love it.

"We're opening in the first week of December after adding another three great people to the team.

They also paid tribute to the former Bowyers family butchers, that previously occupied the shop.

DH Bowyer and Sons family butchers was the first shop to open its doors 57 years ago on Rochester Road when the parade of buildings was new in 1966 - as England won the World Cup.

