A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after an incident on Fulwood Road, Sheffield

Emergency services closed a busy Sheffield road after a pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car.

Fulwood Road, which runs between Fulwood and Broomhill, was closed off by South Yorkshire Police while they and ambulance service personnel dealt with the incident.

The woman had to be taken to hospital.

Bus company First said it diverted its bus services for a period of time while the road was closed.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision yesterday (15 November) at 6pm, on Fulwood Road, Sheffield, reported to have involved a blue BMW and a pedestrian.

"A 64-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.