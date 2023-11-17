Sheffield bakery chain set to open cafe in former Lodge Moor butchers shop, closed after nearly 60 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well known Sheffield chain of bakers looks set to expand - with a new outlet in a city suburb.

Forge Bakehouse has placed a banner across the top of the shop that was until recently a long standing butchers business in Lodge Moor, along with an advert for staff, with a cafe expected to open there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes just a few weeks after the closure of the DH Bowyer and Son butchers, on Rochester Road, Lodge Moor.

Forge Bakehouse looks set to open a cafe in the former Bowyer's butchers shop in Lodge Moor. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Bowyers closed at the end of last month on the parade of shops at Lodge Moor after having traded there for nearly 60 years.

But now it appears that another local business is taking over the premises.

The Star has approached Forge Bakehouse for more information about the plans but the business has not replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the advert for staff which the company has placed in the window at the shop describes duties in front of house and barista jobs as 'the face of the bakery and cafe' with reference to work including setting a cafe up each morning, and talking knowledgably about their menu.

Read More DH Bowyer and Sons Lodge Moor: Sadness as Sheffield butchers closes after 57 years

It also describes previous experience in a coffee shop as 'a bonus'.

There are currently no other cafes in the parade of shops in Lodge Moor, which has businesses including a newsagent, a pharmacist and a salon.