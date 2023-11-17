Forge Bakehouse: Sheffield chain set to open up at former Bowyers butchers, Lodge Moor
A well known Sheffield chain of bakers looks set to expand - with a new outlet in a city suburb.
Forge Bakehouse has placed a banner across the top of the shop that was until recently a long standing butchers business in Lodge Moor, along with an advert for staff, with a cafe expected to open there.
The move comes just a few weeks after the closure of the DH Bowyer and Son butchers, on Rochester Road, Lodge Moor.
Bowyers closed at the end of last month on the parade of shops at Lodge Moor after having traded there for nearly 60 years.
But now it appears that another local business is taking over the premises.
The Star has approached Forge Bakehouse for more information about the plans but the business has not replied.
However the advert for staff which the company has placed in the window at the shop describes duties in front of house and barista jobs as 'the face of the bakery and cafe' with reference to work including setting a cafe up each morning, and talking knowledgably about their menu.
It also describes previous experience in a coffee shop as 'a bonus'.
There are currently no other cafes in the parade of shops in Lodge Moor, which has businesses including a newsagent, a pharmacist and a salon.
Forge Bakehouse operates at cafe on Abbeydale Road, which as subsequently expanded to Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief; Wharncliffe Works, at Kelham Island; as well as an outlet at Sheffield railway station near the city centre, which sells items including bread, pastries, sandwiches, sausage rolls.