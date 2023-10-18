"It is emotional"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Butcher Keith Bowyer has hung up his striped apron for the final time - after over half a century serving sausages and steaks to customers in Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

Keith Bowyer and wife Jackie, both aged 68, on their last day of trading at DH Bowyer & Sons butchers in Lodge Moor, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DH Bowyer and Sons family butchers was the first shop to open its doors 57 years ago on Rochester Road when the parade of buildings was new in 1966 - as England won the World Cup and the Beatles scored their tenth number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith's dad David was the shop's original owner, and Keith - now aged 68 - was just a boy when they moved from their previous premises in Darnall to buy the shop and live in the maisonette above.

He then left school at 14 to work full time for his dad, and has been trading as a skilled butcher for the 54 years since. Up until last year he worked in his shop six days a week.

Jackie and Keith Bowyer, and staff Christina Wilson and Mark Crook, outside their shop DH Bowyer & Sons, Lodge Moor

Today an emotional Keith told The Star: "I am so, so, upset. Having served the community for so long, I am so, so sad to be leaving them without a butcher's.

"I'm so sad we won't be here anymore to support the other shops that are around us. Inevitably people will have to find their meat somewhere else, and that might mean they also go somewhere else to find their vegetables and to use the post office."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith and wife Jackie, also 68, have tried in vain for two years to sell the business as a going concern to another butcher. They will still own the premises, but the space will be let out to new tenants for a different shop use.

Keith’s dad David Bowyer - the original DH Bowyer who started the shop on Rochester Road, Lodge Moor, in the 1960s

Employee of 27 years Mark Crook, and his colleague Christina Wilson, have been made redundant and are looking for new jobs - Mark as a butcher and Christina for local part-time work.

As Keith boned out his last shoulder of lamb, a steady stream of regular customers arrived to bid farewell, including former staff member Christine Sawyer who worked in the shop for 33 years from the early 1980s.

A tearful Christine, 77, who started a chart years ago on one of the shop's tiled walls, measuring the heights of local children, many of whom have now grown up, said: "We were a community - this was our community.

Jackie Bowyer, left, with former shop employee Christine Sawyer, 77, who came in on the last day to bid farewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has always been such a lovely shop. We used to have masses of people coming, queues out the door. When there were parades by the local primary school we'd be outside waving. We supported the luncheon clubs for the elderly at St Luke's church.

"The ham here is the best - the best in the world! We'd have hundreds of turkeys and geese at Christmas, so many we had local schoolkids to work as runners. We had so much bread the crates went up to the ceiling. I feel so choked up remembering it all now."

Keith is a former president of the Sheffield Butchers' Association just like dad David before him. His father used to prepare the meat and work the butcher's counter whilst his mum Margaret worked from a counter opposite selling bread.

Sign in the window of DH Bowyer & Sons, Lodge Moor

After David died in 1980, Keith took over the shop alongside branches in Broomhill, Fulwood, and Hathersage. The Lodge Moor shop is the last to go, after his brother Paul, now 70, retired and sold the Hathersage business three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad-of-two Keith said people's shopping habits have changed, and he 'saw the end coming' about 10 years ago when he could no longer find apprentices to train up.

"People want their meat leaner these days, but if you take the fat out of the meat you lose a lot of the flavour," he said. "And people tend to buy three or four items at once nowadays - before, people came shopping two or three times a week.

"We've had customers come in today who've left in tears. It is emotional. People have been buying a half block of 60 sausages, meat for Christmas, to portion up and keep in the freezer for after the shop has gone."