Football club gives 'minute’s applause' after hearing of death of landlady at Sportsman pub, Lodge Moor, Sheffield

Tributes have been paid to the landlady of a Sheffield pub, following reports of her death.

Jill Hoffman was the landlady at the well known Sportsman pub, on Redmires Road, for over 20 years, and shocked members of the junior football club which plays its games next to the pub, held a minute's applause for her before their weekend match.

Hallam and Redmires Rangers junior football club put a tribute to Jill on their social media pages, announcing their plans.

The Sportsman pub, Lodge Moor.. Picture: David Kessen, National World

They stated: "Hallam and Redmires Rangers JFC are heartbroken to hear the news that Jill Hoffman, landlady at The Sportsman, Lodge Moor, has passed away.

"Jill was a great supporter of the club and took great interest in how the teams individually and collectively were performing. The Sportsman has hosted countless managers’ meetings, post-match food and drinks and end-of-season celebrations.

"On the coldest and wettest days the pub was a refuge and Jill’s smile would always make you feel better – win or lose. The Club has lost a dear friend and supporter and we will miss her greatly.

Jill Hoffman at the Sportsman, Lodge Moor pictured in 1998, Picture: Roger Nadal, National World

"As a mark of respect to Jill, all teams playing at home this weekend will deliver one minute of applause and thanks to Jill before kick off."

The pub remained closed yesterday, with handwritten notices on the windows, which stated: "Closed due to unforeseen circumstances."

No one was answering the telephones, its profile on Google was coming up as 'temporarily closed'. The car park was empty with no sign of any activity at the well known venue, which has views right across the South Yorkshire countryside.

It is understood that Jill's dad, Bill, also ran the Sportsman before her.

The pub has in recent years been well known locally as the venue of the Gillyfest, which has in the past been described as an unofficial warm-up for Tramlines, and which also raised money for the charity the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

As well as local live music acts, it includes bouncy castles and food as part of the event.