Move to build 23-storey apartment block next to main Sheffield railway station
Bluecastle Capital has applied to Sheffield City Council to build 336 flats in a 10-to-23-storey building on the British Rail Club Sports Ground on Farm Road including communal indoor and outdoor space, car parking and cycle spaces and landscaping works. The scheme would involve the demolition of buildings on the sports ground.
Plans show three adjoining buildings of different heights with roof terraces on each of the lower blocks – one private to one flat and one communal. Many of the flats will have Juliet balconies or larger balconies and 177 will be dual aspect – with views in two different directions.
Permission was granted for a similar scheme in March 2022. The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme said that the building was to be called The Meridian. Godwin Developments said in 2021 that it would be “a multi-functional living space that is also perfect for working, relaxing and socialising”.
A brochure submitted to the council showed that the flats would still be built for rental but this version would reduce the number of one-bedroom flats from 168 to 156, increase the two-bedroom flats by 28 to 168 and reduce the number of three-bedroom flats by 16 to 12.
Parking spaces have been reduced by 10 to 19 and the number of cycle spaces from 358 to 336. The communal space and residents’ gym have both increased in size.
The main entrance to the buildings on the triangular-shaped site will be off Queens Road.
