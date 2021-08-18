Huge new apartment building called The Meridian to be built close to Sheffield city centre - see the pictures here

The 336-apartment development – known as The Meridian – will be built on the site of the British Rail Club Sports Ground, on a parcel of land bound by Farm Road and Queens Road, next to Grosvenor Casino.

It will include one, two and three-bedroom modern open-plan apartments, 94 of which will have private balconies.

There will also be a concierge reception, co-working spaces, residents’ only lounge and gym, a landscaped roof garden and plaza, 358 cycle storage spaces and 29 car parking spaces.

How the building could look.

James Mulcare, head of residential capital markets at Godwin Developments, said: “We are delighted to have received planning consent from Sheffield City Council for this scheme. The development is a major milestone for the [build-to-rent] market in the city, bringing forward a multifunctional living space that is also perfect for working, relaxing and socialising.

“The Meridian is a well-located scheme of exceptional design quality shaped around the requirements and lifestyles of city centre residents. It emphasises wellbeing, light, natural materials and finishes, as well as access to private and shared outdoor space and community focused amenities.

“As such we are confident it will be a popular choice among residents of various age groups – and an attractive proposition for investors.”

The vote by councillors was in favour of a planning officer’s recommendations to approve. Ahead of the meeting, the officer said in a report: “The design of the proposal is of an appropriate scale and massing for this landmarksite, featuring high quality materials within a well fenestrated building.”

Artists' impression of the building.

Ketan Patel, senior development manager at Godwin Developments, added: “We are grateful for the help and support provided to us by the Sheffield City Council planning team, which has led to the successful outcome of our planning application today.

“It has resulted in the creation of a landmark building that is simple and effective in design and adds positively to the city’s new skyline. When built, The Meridian will become a welcome focal point for residents and visitors to Sheffield, realising the council’s ambitions for the city.”

Bedroom.

Living area.