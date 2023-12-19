It follows the arrival of Burger King and Tiger Sugar bubble tea this month

A new shop is opening on Sheffield’s premier street because it is so "alive".

Sukh Singh has opened Mobile Booth in the former Perfume Shop, next to Metro Bank, on Fargate.

Sukh Singh at Mobile Booth in the former Perfume Shop on Fargate.

Mr Singh, who was still unpacking when The Star visited, said: "We like the footfall here. Unlike many others, this high street is still alive."

He hoped to pick up custom from people buying phones from the O2 and Three stores nearby, he added.

Mobile Booth sells phone cases and accessories including headphones.

Its arrival on Fargate follows Burger King and Tiger Sugar bubble tea earlier this month.

Meanwhile, fashion shops Fjällräven and Yards Store are set to open on Charles Street in spring.