Fargate: New Mobile Booth shop opens on Sheffield's premier street in former Perfume Shop
It follows the arrival of Burger King and Tiger Sugar bubble tea this month
A new shop is opening on Sheffield’s premier street because it is so "alive".
Sukh Singh has opened Mobile Booth in the former Perfume Shop, next to Metro Bank, on Fargate.
Mr Singh, who was still unpacking when The Star visited, said: "We like the footfall here. Unlike many others, this high street is still alive."
He hoped to pick up custom from people buying phones from the O2 and Three stores nearby, he added.
Mobile Booth sells phone cases and accessories including headphones.
Its arrival on Fargate follows Burger King and Tiger Sugar bubble tea earlier this month.
Meanwhile, fashion shops Fjällräven and Yards Store are set to open on Charles Street in spring.
The city centre is udndergoing a major redevelopment, the empty John lewis and Debenhams stores are set to reopen and a number of retailers are said to be interested in a move to the Steel City.